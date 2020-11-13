Newberg family thinks cougar attacked horse, ODFW said no

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ott family, who lives in the Parrett Mountain area near Newberg, is frustrated after their horses were attacked on 3 separate occasions. They believe their horses were attacked by a cougar, but officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife don’t think so.

“The first attack, I believe was on June 3, that was the initial one, mom and baby. Chips is mom, Arthur is the baby,” Katie Ott said. “Us and the vets believe that Arthur was laying down, the cougar went after him. He’s tinier. She is a very protective momma so we figured she tried to fight it off. “

Chips had to be put down after what the Ott family of Newberg believes was a cougar attack (Courtesy photo: Ott family)

The second attack happened in October, then again on Monday.

“And that’s the one where the vet came out and her leg injury on her back leg either broke the bone or bone got affected right away, so basically she couldn’t stand on that leg anymore,” Katie said. “She kept going down, kept having seizures. That’s the point we made the determination to put her down. It wasn’t something she could recover from.”

An undated photo of Chips, an award-winning show horse owned by the Ott family of Newberg (Courtesy: Katie Ott)

Chips was an award-winning show horse the Otts had for about 7 years. Chips’ son, Arthur, was injured on his back leg in the first attack.

“We are just thankful that she gave us one heck of a baby to carry on her legacy,” Chris Ott said. “We’ve seen coyotes, never been a problem. They’ve never chased any of our animals. That’s the least likely culprit.”

The Otts said they reached out to ODFW but haven’t gotten a lot of information.

“We were frustrated mainly because we wanted to get their story out to people, let people know we have the public trails behind our property where it happened,” she told KOIN 6 News. “We are concerned about other people here. We are concerned about our neighbors.”

ODFW responds

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, officials with ODFW said they investigated the June attack and found no evidence that it was a cougar.

“Cougar wounds typically involve large punctures to the dorsal surface of the neck with limited short length vertical scratch marks. In contrast, the photographed wounds showed numerous long length horizontal scratches to sides, shoulders, hindquarters, legs, chest, and rest of body as well as a large open wound to the front left shoulder. (A cougar is much more effective at holding on to its prey limiting the number and length of scratch marks.)”

Investigators also searched for the cougar and didn’t find one, nor were there any other reports of other animals being attacked “even though there are several types of livestock (sheep and goats), which are much more commonly depredated by cougars than horses.”

Officials said they understand the Otts’ veterinarian thought it was a cougar attack. But “six staff from two different wildlife agencies with years of experience investigating wildlife depredations reached a consensus that the available evidence does not support an attack by a cougar.”

Officials said they’re willing to speak with the Ott family more about this.

‘She was my baby’

The community has helped the Otts with their veterinarian bills by starting a GoFundMe page.

“We wanted to thank everyone who has helped support us, support our animals and their healing process,” Chris said. “She was one in a million. Hard to find.”

“She was my baby, she could be very sweet when she wanted to,” Katie said. “She could also be quite the snot, which we loved about her. She had a huge personality, very protective of her baby, very good mom.”