PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A food truck in Newberg, OR went up in flames on Monday morning, spreading to a nearby fence, fire officials said.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue took to Twitter Monday to share that a food truck near East 1st Street and South Center Street was fully engulfed.
By the time crews arrived, the flames had spread from the truck to a nearby fence.
The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes officials said, but the cart is destroyed.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.