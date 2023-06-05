A food truck in Newberg, OR went up in flames on Monday June 5, 2023 (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A food truck in Newberg, OR went up in flames on Monday morning, spreading to a nearby fence, fire officials said.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue took to Twitter Monday to share that a food truck near East 1st Street and South Center Street was fully engulfed.

By the time crews arrived, the flames had spread from the truck to a nearby fence.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes officials said, but the cart is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.