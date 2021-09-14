Newberg HS ‘deeply dismayed’ by student’s racist online comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District is investigating a student’s involvement in a racist group on social media.

A concerned student at Newberg High School recently shared screenshots online that show a fellow student’s racial slurs and homophobic comments posted in the Snapchat group called “Slave Trade.”

Newberg High School Principal Tami Erion confirmed in a letter sent to parents and staff on Tuesday that the district learned of the student’s involvement in the group last week. Erion said school officials immediately began investigating the “serious and inappropriate incident.”

Erion’s statement reads in part:

“While the investigation is still ongoing and we cannot comment on the specifics, we want to reassure our community that as we always do, we are following board policy as it relates to harassment, bullying and potential disciplinary actions. We are deeply dismayed that this behavior and activity was exhibited by someone from our community. We condemn actions such as these which represent the antithesis of what we believe and where we stand as a Newberg Nation family. As a community, we continue to grapple with issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Newberg High School is committed to ensuring that ALL students are afforded a safe learning environment by prohibiting harassment based upon gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion or disability.”

Oregon House Majority Leader and Education House Committee Chair Barbara Smith Warner responded to the incident in a statement, saying the student involved in the Snapchat group joked about “auctioning off Black classmates.”

“Incidents like this are exactly what make Black students feel like their lives don’t matter. As House Majority Leader and Chair of the House Education Committee, we stand with you and affirm that Black Lives Matter and Black Students’ Lives Matter,” wrote Warner.

“The slave trade was the genesis of centuries of genocide and violence against Black communities, displacing, enslaving and harming millions of families. If we are to heal as a state and as a country, then we must understand our history and how violence has been used to oppress BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to this day.

“This emphasizes the importance of policies like Every Student Belongs that ban symbols of hate in our classroom, and we condemn efforts in Newberg to rescind these policies. In their eagerness to implement their bigoted and politically-motivated agenda, Newberg School Board directors Shannon, Powell, DeHart and Brown have only emboldened and legitimized this type of behavior from students, who look to us as the adults in the room for guidance.

“Once again, we urge the board to do what is right and rescind the ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride signs, and refocus on creating a safe, welcoming environment for students.

“We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of every single student in every school across Oregon, and we will challenge school boards and districts who fail to prioritize student safety during our next regular legislative session in February 2022.”

The Newberg School Board is still embroiled in a controversy over its ban of LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter flags and symbols on school grounds.

The board passed the ban in a 4-3 vote in August. Those in favor of it said BLM and Pride symbols are political and have no place in public schools.

The board was scheduled to meet virtually Tuesday night after tabling the possible decision to withdraw the flag ban. It’s unclear whether the board will acknowledge the Snapchat incident. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom.