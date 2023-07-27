The suspect is now being held in the Yamhill County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Newberg High School coach has been arrested for the suspected sexual abuse of a student.

According to Newberg-Dundee officials, the police launched a criminal investigation against 28-year-old John David Ali Gispert after receiving a report from the student’s parent.

Detectives began their investigation on Monday, July 24, and Gispert was arrested the following day.

The suspect is now being held in the Yamhill County Jail on seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of using a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

“It is important to note that members of the Newberg School District cooperated fully with our investigation and continue to be a valuable partner during any investigations involving Newberg schools,” the police department said.

The police department tells KOIN 6 News that at this time, they do not have any information to suggest he was targeting more students, but asks anyone with additional information to call the NDPD detectives at 503-538-8321.