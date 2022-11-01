PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating after Newberg residents reported their rainbow American flag was burned.

The flag was on a pole that was attached to the home when it was torched, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The house was not damaged.

Police told KOIN 6 News that the residents had a pride flag stolen previously.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call NDPD Detective Fouch at 503-538-8321.

This incident comes more than a month after a Yamhill County judge ruled the Newberg School District’s ban on political signage, including Black Lives Matter signs and LGBTQ+ Pride flags from its schools, unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed amid ongoing controversy between school board members regarding an LGBTQ+ Pride flag that was hung in the window of a Dundee Elementary School classroom.