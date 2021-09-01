Newberg school board to reconsider ban on BLM, Pride flags

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A controversial ban on Pride and Black Lives Matter symbols put in place by the Newberg-Dundee School Board could be reversed at the school board meeting Wednesday night.

In August, the Newberg school board voted to ban the symbols, but the issue is on the agenda again for the 7 p.m. Wednesday meeting.

The Newberg City Council voted 6-1 on Aug. 17 to affirm its support for Mayor Rick Roger’s admonishment of the Newberg school board for its recent actions to ban Black Lives Matter and Pride flags in classrooms.

The school board’s four-person majority did not reconsider its decision but rather doubled down and hired outside legal counsel sympathetic to its goals of banning the symbols in classrooms.

US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici joined those who condemned the recent actions by the school board, issuing a statement on August 26.

“Students need a welcoming and safe school environment, and all school leaders should strive every day to make sure students know they are valued and respected,” she wrote. “The Newberg school board’s move to ban Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride symbols in schools is antithetical to this bedrock value.”

KOIN 6 News partner Pamplin Media Group contributed to this report.