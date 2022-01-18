Newberg staffer writes opinion piece ahead of recall election

Gregg Koskela's website says he wrote the piece as a private citizen

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A spokesperson for the Newberg School District has published an opinion piece as a private citizen ahead of a highly publicized school board recall election.

Gregg Koskela, communications coordinator and bond manager for the district, posted on Twitter that he had written a long-form piece of his personal views on the last few years of the Newberg school board.

The piece was posted earlier this month on his website and specifically names Newberg board chair Dave Brown and vice chair Brian Shannon, who are both up for recall. The recall election is set for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Chair Brown and Vice Chair Shannon have knowingly broken public meeting laws multiple times and have hidden action items from the public,” said Koskela in his blog post. “Public transparency has been destroyed.”

He added, “Over and over, Chair Brown and Vice Chair Shannon’s actions have not matched their words. The recalls are not about politics, but about ineffective leadership, illegal and unethical behavior, and damaging actions done in secret.”

The opinion piece addresses issues that have happened in the school district, such as the school board’s ban of all political signage, including Black Lives Matter signs or any uses of the Pride flag. Koskela also mentions the firing of former Newberg School District superintendent.

The recall effort took off once the school board voted 4-3 to fire Morelock without cause. Morelock was under contract through June 30, 2024.

Both Brown — who initiated the motion to fire Morelock — and Shannon were elected to the 7-member board in 2019.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Koskela for comment, he declined to comment on record.

As for the recall election, Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen told KOIN 6 News the updated vote totals will be posted to their website about every 2 hours beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

KOIN 6 News will have continuing coverage of the recall election.