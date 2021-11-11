Vets expected to protest firing of Newberg superintendent

Nearly 200 people gathered at the flag pole on First Street on Aug. 24 to protest a recent decision by the Newberg school board and to support the display of Black Lives Matter and Pride flags in the schools. (Pamplin Media Group)

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The ouster of Newberg School District Superintendent Joe Morelock continues to reverberate through Yamhill County and much of Oregon with a protest planned for noon Thursday.

The Veterans Day protest is expected to include a number of veterans and residents who are upset Morelock was fired without cause in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night. Morelock was under contract through June 30, 2024.

Dr. Joe Morelock was fired without cause as the superintendent of Newberg schools, November 9, 2021 (KOIN)

The four board members who voted to fire Morelock are the same ones who worked to ban BLM and Pride flags in the school.

Board member Brandy Penner, one of the 3 minority votes on the board, said Morelock’s firing “has been the shadiest process ever. And it’s our children who will be suffering, because they’ll be losing resources out of their classrooms – and those are my kids.”

The district will have to pay the outgoing superintendent a year’s salary up to $260,000, plus pay a new interim superintendent a comparable salary — along with the the time consuming and costly process of searching for a new superintendent, which can add up to more than $40,000.

