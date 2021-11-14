Newly approved bond pours $180M into Lake Oswego schools

Construction was just getting off the ground for the new Lakeridge Middle School in 2019 (PMG).

The $180 million bond will update schools across the district and add $385 per year to taxes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Based on the unofficial Clackamas County vote count released, the Lake Oswego School Bond Measure 3-577 has passed.

“I’m so grateful that the citizens of LO believe that schools are an integral part of our community worth investing in,” Courtney Clements, the leading parent advocate for the 2021 bond, said.

The bond is the second installment of the three-part funding process for upgrading every school in the district. This year, the school district asked voters to approve a $180 million bond projected to cost an additional $0.92 per $1,000 of assessed value for Lake Oswego homeowners. Based on the median home valued at $420,000, households will pay approximately $385 per year.

This will be the last school bond within the plan to include a tax rate increase, Anthony Vandenberg, executive director of project management for the Lake Oswego School District, said in an earlier interview.

The bond will tackle both basic capital repairs and drastic overturns of outdated facilities.

“It’s very gratifying that our community understands that education is important. They know that our buildings are a reflection of that and an opportunity to give the best education to our students,” said Lake Oswego School Board member John Wallin.

The most substantial efforts planned for the 2021 bond are complete remodels of Lake Oswego Junior High and River Grove Elementary school — both of which are around 60 years old.

Every other school in the district will see infrastructure, accessibility and safety improvements such as secure entrances, and more inclusive playgrounds on a primary level. Both high schools will also receive updated science, engineering and computer laboratories to adapt more efficiently with the changing curriculum.

“It’s amazing to have this community come together for things that matter to them, and education has always been such a priority. They stood up as a community during the pandemic and said ‘Yes, this matters.’ I’m so proud of everyone,” said Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele.

Portland Tribune and KOIN 6 News are media partners.