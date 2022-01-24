Newport PD needs help finding special coat for 6-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 6-year-old boy’s special jacket that was lost in Newport over the weekend.

Officials said the jacket was lost Saturday afternoon on the Bayfront near Englund Marine.

“We don’t usually share posts for lost clothing, but this one is special,” said Newport police in a Facebook post. The boy’s jacket was part of a care package his father sent while deployed.

The jacket is described as a camouflage puffy jacket with a black fleece hood and size 6/7 or small.

Anyone that knows the jacket’s whereabouts is asked to contact Newport police.