Journalist Nicholas Kristof speaks speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is “thinking about” a run for Oregon governor.

Kristof confirmed the news to KOIN 6 in an e-mail on Monday morning.

“I have friends trying to convince me that here in Oregon, we need new leadership from outside the broken political system. I’m honestly interested in what my fellow Oregonians have to say about that.

All I know for sure is that we need someone with leadership and vision so that folks from all over the state can come together to get us back on track,” he said.

Kristof has been a columnist for the times since 2001. According to his biography, he grew up on a farm in Oregon. He and his wife have three children.