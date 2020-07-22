Nike ‘building a flatter, nimbler company,’ confirms layoffs

Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2006 file photo, the red Nike swoosh marks the entrance to the company's headquarters campus in Beaverton, Ore. (AP Ph_153744

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike confirmed layoffs across the company this week.

“Consumer Direct Acceleration is the next digitally empowered phase of our strategy. We are building a flatter, nimbler company and transforming Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future. We are shifting resources and creating capacity to reinvest in our highest potential areas, and we anticipate our realignment will likely result in a net loss of jobs,” a spokesperson for the company told KOIN 6 last week.

On Wednesday, the company made information public about senior leadership changes and more about the “net loss of jobs.”

“Reductions are not being done for cost savings. Any savings will be reinvested into our priorities. We are committed to showing compassion and respect for our transitioning employees through thoughtful and robust severance practices, consistent with our company values, our legal obligations, the competitive marketplace and individual employee situations.”

Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, and employs anywhere between 8,000 – 12,000 people in Oregon. They would not say an exact number of how many employees would be impacted by the changes.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss