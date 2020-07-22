Nike ‘building a flatter, nimbler company,’ confirms layoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike confirmed layoffs across the company this week.

“Consumer Direct Acceleration is the next digitally empowered phase of our strategy. We are building a flatter, nimbler company and transforming Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future. We are shifting resources and creating capacity to reinvest in our highest potential areas, and we anticipate our realignment will likely result in a net loss of jobs,” a spokesperson for the company told KOIN 6 last week.

On Wednesday, the company made information public about senior leadership changes and more about the “net loss of jobs.”

“Reductions are not being done for cost savings. Any savings will be reinvested into our priorities. We are committed to showing compassion and respect for our transitioning employees through thoughtful and robust severance practices, consistent with our company values, our legal obligations, the competitive marketplace and individual employee situations.”

Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, and employs anywhere between 8,000 – 12,000 people in Oregon. They would not say an exact number of how many employees would be impacted by the changes.