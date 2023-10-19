A Nike spokesperson revealed that the new policy will start in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the beginning of next year, employees of Oregon-founded sportswear giant Nike will be required to return to the office four days per work week.

As first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive, the company’s most recent hybrid work policy required employees to work in the office for three days.

Nike has altered its hybrid policy several times since 2020, with the current policy receiving pushback from employees who wanted more flexibility with their work location. In response, Business Insider reported that the shoe and apparel company updated the policy to include four weeks of remote work each year.

A Nike spokesperson revealed that the new policy with four days per week will start in January. Office-based staff members would still have one remote day each week.

“We’ve seen the power and energy that comes from working together in person, and we aim to create more of that,” Nike Media Relations told KOIN 6 in a statement.

The sportswear brand isn’t the only company pushing on-site work. According to a poll shared in USA Today, 90% of businesses are expected to implement return-to-office mandates by the end of 2024.

Previous reports revealed that companies like Meta, Apple and Starbucks have required staff to work in-person for at least three days a week after pandemic office closures.