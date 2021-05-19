‘Nike, just pay it’: Ad tells Nike to pay federal tax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new ad by the left-leaning group Tax March takes aim at Nike and implores them to “just pay” their federal income tax.

“Last year you made $2.9 billion in profit but paid zero federal income tax,” the ad states. “Nike, thanks to your ads, I’m unstoppable. I have power. I am a change maker. You inspired us to step up. Now, it’s your turn. Nike, just pay it.”

The claim is based on a report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy which said “55 corporations paid zero dollars in federal taxes on 2020 profits.”

“We’re running this Nike ad in Portland, but also in DC around Capitol Hill to really make sure that decision-makers who are currently debating President Biden’s corporate tax plan and other tax measures realize that they shouldn’t let corporations like FedEx and Nike tax dodgers really drive the debate here,” said Dana Bye with Tax March.

KOIN 6 News has tried twice this week to get a comment from Nike, but they have not yet responded. However, Nike officials told Yahoo Finance that “Nike is paying significant U.S. federal, state, and local direct and indirect taxes every year. In fact, including customs duties, Nike has paid more than $9.1 billion in U.S. taxes since 2016.”