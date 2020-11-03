Nike layoffs to total 700 at Oregon headquarters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike has revealed the total number of employees expected to be laid off through January 2021.

The company, headquartered in Beaverton, reported to the state of Oregon that 700 employees will lose their jobs by January 8 2021.

In July, Nike said they were building a “flatter, nimbler” company and that would result in job losses.

“Reductions are not being done for cost savings. Any savings will be reinvested into our priorities. We are committed to showing compassion and respect for our transitioning employees through thoughtful and robust severance practices, consistent with our company values, our legal obligations, the competitive marketplace and individual employee situations,” they said at the time.

Nike employs anywhere between 8,000 – 12,000 people in Oregon.