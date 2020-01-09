‘No War with Iran’ rallies set for Portland metro

Rallies also expected throughout the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 3 local rallies are scheduled for Thursday to express a call for peace and to avoid war between the US and Iran.

In Portland, activists will gather at the north end of the Hawthorne Bridge from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Esther Short Park in Vancouver is the spot for another rally beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In Washington County, a rally in Cedar Mill at the corner of NW Murray and Cornell will get underway at 5:30 p.m.

Other rallies are scheduled across the US.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have Iranians living in Portland worried about what will happen next.

Jason Rostami, who owns the Metroman salon in the Pearl District, said the hostility seen from the Iranians in the media is just a small percentage of people, he said.

“To be honest I am a little bit nervous and I hope there won’t be war between these two countries,” he told KOIN 6 News. “There’s been a lot of animosity between these two countries and I like that they come sit at the table and they talk.”

Asked if he’s worried about discrimination, he said people in Portland have been kind. He wants others to continue not to judge someone based on their nationality.

“I love this city, I love the people, I love this country. Even though I don’t have a family here, but I have 4 employees who (are) like my family.”

Iranian students at Portland State University gathered Wednesday night to discuss their concerns.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a former PSU student from Iran who now works in the Portland metro area. He said the reports about potential war makes him worry about his family back in Iran as well as those he’s come to know and love in Oregon.

“I also care about all the Americans, all the casualties in the region — Iraqis, Syrians. It’s not going to be good for any sides of the conflict, that’s for sure,” he said.