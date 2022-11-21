PORTLAND, Ore. KOIN) — In the days following Oregon voters approving a ballot measure on gun sales and magazine capacity, the Oregon Firearms Federation filed a complaint in federal court in Pendleton to block its implementation.

Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect December 8. But opponents want a judge to block the measure from taking effect until the court rules on its constitutionality. The suit focuses on a section of the measure that bans magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The measure also requires gun buyers to have a permit.

Rabbi Mark Cahana, the chief petitioner for Measure 114, November 21, 2022 (KOIN)

Rabbi Michael Cahana, the chief petitioner behind Measure 114, said he is unsure whether the lawsuit will put the measure on hold indefinitely.

“Well, we have no way of knowing,” Rabbi Cahana said. “This conversation is happening nationally. So the courts are going to have to go through their process as well.”

KOIN 6 News asked for comment from the Oregon Firearms Federation but has not yet heard back.

The complaints said the reason for the popularity of the larger magazines is having enough ammunition during a confrontation with a violent attacker can be the difference between life and death.

Measure 114 would also require Oregonians to take a gun safety class and go through a background check to get a permit before a gun purchase in the future.

The lawsuit is filed against both Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who said she will defend the measure in court.