Nora the polar bear to return to Oregon Zoo in March

Nora the polar bear will be returning to the Oregon Zoo this spring. (Utah’s Hogle Zoo)

Another polar bear will join Nora in Portland in the fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nora the polar bear is coming home soon!

Nora came to the Oregon Zoo in 2016 from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after her mother began leaving her unattended in the den for prolonged periods of time. She was moved to Utah in 2017 in order to build a new Polar Passage habitat.

Nora weighs 500 pounds and has permanent skeletal structural issues that give her an unusual gait and will require special management throughout her lifetime.

Another female polar bear will join Nora in Portland in the fall.

The zoo is currently open Fridays through Mondays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last entry at 3 p.m. All guests, including zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance and masks are require throughout the zoo.