PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Yoga, beers and video games all bring people together — and they might help some find their furry soulmate, too.

Northwest Animal Companions, a nonprofit dog and cat rescue in Portland, is teaming up with local businesses to shed light on the historically high number of cats and kittens in need of homes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, spay and neuter services shut down, leading to an urgent feral and stray cat problem in the Portland area, according to NWAC volunteer Beth Lewis-Anderson.

“There were nearly nine months where most of the veterinary services were shut down, and they were unable to do anything other than emergency services,” Lewis-Anderson said. “Because a lot of the outside cats were not spayed and neutered during that window, that has just exacerbated the problem that we’re seeing.”

Rescues and veterinary clinics across the country are dealing with overcrowding, with declines in surgeries after the pandemic being topped by staffing shortages and lagging adoption rates.

