PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of people making one-way U-Haul trips to Oregon fell by 11% in 2023, causing the state to plummet further down the company’s annual “growth” ranking list than any other state in the U.S. last year.

While the number of U-Haul customers arriving in Oregon sank in 2023, the number of people leaving the state also dropped as the local moving market slowed, the moving company said. Overall, U-Haul saw .2% more customers leave the state than arrive in 2023.

“One-way U-Haul customers arriving in Oregon fell more than 11% from 2022 while departures fell nearly 10% as overall moving traffic slowed,” U-Haul said. “Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Oregon accounted for 49.8% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the Beaver State.”

U-Haul compiles its annual “growth index” data by comparing the net gains of one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers and box containers arriving or leaving a state during a calendar year. Oregon dropped 15 sports on the U-Haul Growth Index in 2023, falling from 22nd to 37th in the rankings.

“Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee account for the top five growth states,” U-Haul said. “California ranks 50th for the fourth year in a row with the largest net loss of one-way U-Haul customers.”

See U-Haul’s full 2023 “growth state” rankings:

Click here to read the list in the app.