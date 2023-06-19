PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you have an appointment at a Providence hospital this week? Here’s what you need to know.

About 1800 Oregon nurses went on strike at Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice Monday.

Due to the strike, capacity has been reduced by 25% at Providence PMC and by 50% at Providence Seaside. However, those capacity numbers could change throughout the week, according to Jennifer Gentry, the chief nursing officer for Providence’s Central Division.

Gentry also said that transitioning replacement workers into needed sports was completed Monday morning.

“I’m pleased to report that the transition period to our replacement workforce has been completed and it has gone very smoothly,” she said.

However, during the transition, Gentry said Providence PMC went through a diversion period for ambulances, which usually means the current emergency patient load exceeds the department’s ability to treat additional patients in a timely matter.

“It’s not uncommon for hospitals in the Portland service area to go on ambulance divert. It’s something that is very common and happens on a daily basis. It won’t be unusual to see (Providence) PMC go on ambulance divert throughout the week,” Gentry said.

Gentry did acknowledge that the strike has impacted some previously scheduled appointments. But despite the staffing limits, all three hospitals will remain open to walk-ins during the strike. Patients are also allowed to have visitors.

“If patients have an appointment that has been impacted, they have been notified personally. Otherwise, regular appointments for offices and visits that are within the hospital will continue,” Gentry said. “Patient safety and caregiver safety is our top priority. In setting those structures up, we have been able to ensure that people are coming in and are able to feel safe and secure as they are accessing or leaving our buildings.”