PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 1800 Oregon nurses went on strike at Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Providence officials prepared for the planned 5-day strike by nurses by securing a “replacement workforce” to take care of patients at their affected facilities.

Providence leaders told KOIN 6 News the hospital will remain open and staffed while they reassign other employees and bring in traveling nurses, but those going on strike say there will still be a noticeable difference.

“We do have a replacement workforce, poised and ready to go that will step in to take care of the patients that are at Providence Portland, Seaside, Home and Hospice,” Jennifer Gentry, the Chief Nursing Officer for Providence’s Central Division, told KOIN 6 News on Sunday.

Jennifer Gentry, the Chief Nursing Officer for Providence’s Central Division, June 18, 2023 (KOIN)

The two sides have been negotiating a new contract for months. The main issues include pay and working conditions – such as relief workers for when nurses go on a break so that nurses will no longer have to double up their patient load.

Better health care, vacation and sick time are also part of the contract negotiations.

Providence administrators told KOIN 6 News they have offered double-digit wage hikes to Providence Portland nurses as well as other incentives.

Earlier this week, they said the strike will likely affect operations. However, administrators say Providence will not negotiate while the strike is underway.

Once the strike ends, Gentry said, “we’re looking forward to getting back to the table and continuing negotiations for a contract.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.