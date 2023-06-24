PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A five-day strike led by nearly 1,800 health care workers at three Providence facilities ended on Friday evening, but contract negotiations are still underway for the employees asking for better working conditions.

Nurses at Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice launched the strike on Monday, June 19.

According to the Oregon Nurses Association, several nurses and clinicians voted in favor of the strike in hopes that it would encourage hospital officials to grant staff what they had already been asking for, including safe staffing, better mental health care services and paid time off.

Providence Portland Emergency Department nurse Richard Botterill said the strike was an ‘unequivocal success,’ but it’s just the beginning of the bargaining process for healthcare workers.

ONA reported that Providence Home Health and Hospice nurses will continue contract negotiations on Tuesday, June 27. There’s no confirmation on when staff at the other two Providence facilities will return to the bargaining table.

In a statement released on Friday, the nurses’ union also highlighted the passage of Oregon House Bill 2697 — a ‘landmark safe staffing bill’ to support frontline workers.

As a result, hospitals statewide will have to adopt nurse-to-patient ratios starting on June 1, 2024. HB 2697 also requires facilities to establish staffing committees by Dec. 31, 2024.

Additionally, ONA says it wrote a letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum asking her to conduct an investigation on Providence’s hiring of new staff members for the strike.

On Sunday, June 18, the hospital system announced that it would bring in a ‘replacement workforce’ to care for patients during the five-day demonstration. Yet, the nurses union says there is a pre-existing state policy that outlaws employers from using ‘professional strikebreakers’ during such an event.

“Nurses will not stand idly by while employers callously disregard Oregon law, hiring companies like US Nursing who are fueled only by corporate greed to illegally bring in professional strikebreakers from out of state, putting their fingers on the scales, illegally trying to shift the balance in their favor while nurses fight for their jobs, their health care, and their patient’s welfare,” ONA Executive Director Anne Tan Piazza said.

She added that any Oregonian who accepts a position as a professional strikebreaker faces criminal prosecution.

In a statement, Providence Central Division Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Gentry said that it was ‘standard practice’ to hire replacement workers during a nurses’ strike.

“I find it incredibly disappointing to hear that ONA expects Providence to close their doors to patients while caregivers strike,” Gentry said. “The negative impact to the health and well-being to the people of Oregon would be tremendous.”