PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week after the death of Nyssa, Oregon police officer Joseph Johnson, the eastern Oregon community came together Saturday to celebrate his life.

Johnson was shot and killed on April 15 while attempting to stop an armed suspect who was arrested two days later at his home in Ontario, Oregon.

In a ceremony at Nyssa High School, the 43-year-old was honored for his service to the community.

As a police officer reserve, Johnson was an unpaid volunteer. Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou said that shows the kind of person he was.

“This fine man was hungry to hunt the criminal element, He would go out and do tireless work day after day,” Ballou said. “You’d find him on some corner looking for traffic. If he wasn’t doing that he was answering calls and if he wasn’t answering calls he was looking for the crime.”

Johnson, he said, was the first in line to volunteer for community events.