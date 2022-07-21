ODFW said the fish start feeling the heat during summer drought and high temperatures.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are climbing in the Portland metro area, and those looking to catch a bite might be wondering the best way to do so.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released five tips for fishing in hot water considering warm water temperatures take a toll on fish. Anglers can give fish a break by following warm weather fishing guidelines.

ODFW said the fish start feeling the heat during summer drought and high temperatures.

“When fish are already stressed from low, warm water caused by drought and soaring temperatures, a long fight with an angler could be deadly,” ODFW said on its website. “Warm water holds less dissolved oxygen than cold water, meaning fish can struggle to breath when water temperatures get high.”

What about warm-water fish?

Despite being more tolerant of warm water conditions, they also have their limits. If you’re wondering when it’s too hot, coldwater fish — such as trout, steelhead and salmon — will start to feel stressed when water temperatures hit 68 degrees, explained the agency.

Warmwater fish can handle temperatures up to 86 degrees, but they’ll probably be slow to bite and overall inactive.

Below you can find tips on what anglers can do to help fish when conditions are “severe”:

Find cool water

“Lakes at higher elevations are generally cooler than those on the valley floors. This is a great time of year to fish some of the hike-in lakes,” suggested ODFW.

The agency said water temperatures usually cool the higher you go in a river system because “Elevations are higher, and streams are small — and more easily shaded by overhanging vegetation.”

You can also head to the beach and extend your trip to go bay clamming and surfperch fishing.

In addition, officials encourage others to use their best judgment in severe conditions, like low and hot water. They say to consider fishing somewhere else where conditions are better or fish another day.

Find cool water refuges

“Water temperatures are not consistent throughout a waterbody. Often there are coolers spots where trout and other fish can take refuge from the warmer water,” ODFW said.

You’ll find cooler waters in rivers and streams that have deeper pools, within or just below a riffle or rapid, along shaded banks and underground springs.

If you’re looking for still waters, ODFW says to watch out for deeper and cooler waters, shaded banks and water shaded by water plants, such as water lilies.

Fish during cool parts of the day

There are two choices: getting up early or staying out late.

In the morning, water temperatures are cooler and fish are more active. You might also beat other people on the water, such as swimmers, kayakers or paddleboarders.

At night, water temperatures cool once the sun goes down.

“While salmon and trout fishing is off-limits beginning an hour after sunset, you can fish for bass and other warm-water species throughout the night,” the agency said.

Try to reel in fish quicker, keep them in the water

ODFW says this helps fish recover because the longer the fight, the less likely fish will survive.

Officials add to use the right-size gear, avoid removing fish from the water and to cradle the fish at water level if taking a photo.

Other tips:

Remove hooks quickly and gently while keeping the fish in the water.

Use long-nosed pliers or hemostats to back out a hook.

If a fish is hooked deeply, cut the line near the hook.

Revive fish (point them into slow current or move them back and forth until gills are working).

When possible, let the fish swim out of your hands.

Check before you leave

The agency puts forth emergency regulations when conditions are deemed “severe.”

This can include hoot owl rules where fishing may be closed in some locations during the hottest part of the day. According to ODFW’s website, there could a lifting of bag limits in locations likely to go dry.

If waters have been stocked, the agency may suggest for angles to “salvage as many fish as possible before the waterbody runs dry.”

People should also pay attention to closures, ODFW added.

“When water temperatures are very high, ODFW may close some areas to fishing until conditions improve.”