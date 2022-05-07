PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation is committing $100 million to build out the state’s public electric vehicle charging network.

The initiative, which will be on several major road corridors, aims to increase access for all to electric vehicle charging in communities throughout Oregon.

The money will be used over the next five years and comes from a mix of federal and state resources.

“We know that range anxiety is a big factor in people’s reluctance to make the switch to electric vehicles, especially in more rural parts of the state,” Amanda Pietz, ODOT’s policy, data & analysis division administrator, said in a statement. “This investment will build Oregonians’ confidence that an EV can fit into their life and get them where they need to go.”

The corridors approved for the electric vehicle charging network so far include Interstate 5, Interstate 84, Interstate 82 and U.S. highways 26, 101, 20 and 97.

More roads and highways are expected to be approved over the next five years, according to ODOT.

The charging sites will be spaced about every 50 miles and will have at least four fast chargers. ODOT said they plan to make the sites “future-proof” and ready to expand as more residents opt for EVs.