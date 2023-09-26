The department says the three potential tolls would lead to less traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation has developed three different tolling options for I-5 and I-205.

Now, the organization wants to hear from the public.

ODOT is asking for feedback by launching a survey asking community members about three potential polling options that could come to the Portland area as soon as 2026.

“Your feedback will help us understand community priorities and inform what’s next for regional tolling in the Portland metro region,” ODOT said. “Over the last six years, ODOT has worked with community members and regional partners to develop a toll program that raises funds for transportation improvements, keeps drivers moving with less bumper-to-bumper traffic, and minimizes traffic on nearby streets caused by drivers avoiding a toll.”

According to ODOT’s analysis, the proposed options would result in average travel speeds of 40-55 MPH.

A map showing the proposed starting point of ODOT’s expansive I-205 toll project. (ODOT)

Here are the three options ODOT is proposing:

Option 1: All drivers would pay a base toll when they enter the highway during daytime hours. Drivers would pay an additional toll when they go through high-traffic toll points to keep traffic moving.

Option 2a and Option 2b: Drivers would only pay tolls when they travel through toll zones during high-traffic times of the day. Compared to Option 1, there is no base toll and tolls in the zones would be $0 during low-traffic times of day.

According to ODOT, Options 2a and 2b might be less expensive and simpler to build design and operate. Option 1, on the other hand, would likely take longer to build and may encourage people to take public transit or other modes of travel.

The survey will be available until Oct. 9.