ODOT clearing debris from roads due to wildfires, storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation already has their hands full with the damage left behind by wildfires — and overnight, they reported seeing even more debris on roads after thunderstorms rolled through.

With the overnight storms, officials have expressed concern for debris and mudflows near areas that were recently burned by the Riverside Fire. Crews are paying close attention to the Highway 224 corridor between Estacada and Ripplebrook.

Meanwhile, from the wildfire damage alone, crews already have miles and miles of roads left to check — many of which are seriously damaged and in need of major work. ODOT tweeted a video yesterday of just some of what they saw before the rain came in. It showed damaged barriers, downed signs and scorched pavement.

We went out yesterday to get our first look at the damage to OR 224 east of @CityofEstacada after the #RiversideFire. Lots of down trees & debris, a few landslides, lots of burned barriers, signs down, heavy smoke & small fires still burning in the area. #oregonwildfires2020 pic.twitter.com/mLkUzmVePH — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) September 17, 2020

Remember: debris flows can move faster than you can run. Warning signs include unusual sounds like trees cracking or boulders knocking together and faint rumbling. Stay informed on the weather in your area and be vigilant. For some, the danger of landslides and flash flooding may mean a second evacuation.

If you find yourself in the path of a landslide, officials say to run uphill as fast as possible. Avoid river valleys and low-lying areas and never cross bridges if you see a flow coming toward you.

KOIN 6 News has been monitoring updates from ODOT and we’ll keep you updated if anything changes. Find more information by going to TripCheck.com.