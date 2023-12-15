PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to offer discounts to low-income residents once the state’s tolling system is implemented in 2026.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Transportation Commission approved a number of guidelines for what could be Oregon’s low-income toll program. According to officials, it would be the only system in the U.S. to reduce costs for low-income drivers on its first day of operations.

Under the proposed program, Oregon and Washington residents with a household income up to 200% of the federal poverty level would receive a tolling discount of at least 50%.

“This program will serve low-income travelers who cannot change their travel schedules or who travel frequently on the interstates,” ODOT explained in a release. “Importantly, the program will balance impacts to other travelers while still achieving overall program goals to reduce traffic congestion and raise revenue for transportation improvements.”

The agency would consider whether drivers with a household income up to 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for discounts.

Additionally, the program would waive tolls for federally-recognized tribes, tribal government vehicles, public transit, military and emergency response vehicles.

Community members can provide their own feedback on the program guidelines next year. But so far, some residents have already pushed back on the idea of tolling in the state.

Gov. Tina Kotek previously postponed the program from 2024 to 2026 after receiving negative feedback from the public. And according to ODOT, the state leader has requested a tolling implementation report that the commission is required to submit by Friday.

A draft of the report shows that tolls would be placed on I-205 at the Abernethy Bridge, I-205 from the Columbia River to I-5 in Tualatin, and I-5 between the Columbia River and Wilsonville.

“When you look at what’s left to be done, there is a lot of room in here for comments, discussion, a thoughtful process,” Commissioner Jeff Baker said in a statement about the report.