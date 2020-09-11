ODOT delays I-5 work due to wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires raging in Oregon prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to delay work on I-5 that was scheduled to begin Saturday.
ODOT’s Don Hamilton joined AM Extra to talk about how long the work is on hold, how they’re helping battle wildfires and what major areas are shut down.
ODOT TripCheck
