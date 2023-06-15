Here's what to do if your information was compromised

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The identities of approximately 3.5 million Oregonians are at risk after a data breach of the Oregon Department of Transportation left personal files compromised, the agency said Thursday.

ODOT says the hack, which impacts roughly 90% of the state’s drivers license and ID card files, was part of a global data breach involving the data software MOVEit Transfer earlier this month.

As first reported by The Oregonian, the agency knew of their connection to the breach on Monday, planned to go public on Friday to prepare employees for incoming questions.

According to the agency, the DMV is not able to identify whether a specific individual’s data had been breached. However, they say all Oregonians with a driver’s license or Oregon ID should assume their information has been compromised.

ODOT advises those with an Oregon ID or driver’s license to access their credit reports to check for any transactions or accounts you do not recognize.

To do so, you can request a copy of a credit report every 12 months from three consumer credit reporting companies – including Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – at annualcreditreport.com or by telephone at 1-877-322-8228. You can also request to freeze your credit files.

For more information, contact ODOT via email at AskODOT@odot.oregon.gov.

ODOT has used MOVEit Transfer since 2015. The scope of the data breach is still unclear, but the investigation is ongoing.

