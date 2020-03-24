ODOT holds online open house for next phase of Newberg-Dundee Bypass

Crews are realigning a section of Wilsonville Road to prepare for Phase 2 of the bypass

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Construction will start soon on the next phase of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has set up an online open house for people to learn more and weigh in on the project.

Phase 1 of the long-awaited Newberg-Dundee Bypass opened in 2018, connecting 99W and Highway 219 in Yamhill County.

ODOT is calling the current stage “Phase 1W.” It realigns Wilsonville Road to connect to Highway 219 just south of Wynooski Road. According to the agency, “studies have shown that the current connection of Wilsonville Road at Springbrook Road would not meet required service levels, soon after the full Bypass is opened.”

Phase 1W of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass is underway (ODOT)

Crews are staging right now, but will begin actual construction soon. ODOT expects Phase 1W to be completed by this summer. ODOT is also designing Phase 2, which will create a new section of road from 219 and connecting to the east of Newberg. However, construction of Phase 2 is estimated to cost $200 million and “funding has not been identified at this time,” according to ODOT’s website.

In response to Governor Kate Brown’s “stay at home” order, ODOT meetings are being held via teleconference or rescheduled and all open houses have gone digital for the time being.