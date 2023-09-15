PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Several projects under the I-205 Improvements Project have been indefinitely postponed after Gov. Tina Kotek delayed toll collections amid concerns for traffic mitigation and equitability.

In response to Kotek’s order, ODOT says it had to develop a new financial plan for several transportation projects, according to ODOT’s Urban Mobility Strategy Finance Plan published in June.

The postponed projects include a new lane between Stafford Road and the Abernethy Bridge and earthquake safety upgrades on bridges, ODOT said, noting the agency will also no longer be able to assess tolls on the Tualatin River Bridges with phase two on hold, as first reported by The Oregonian.

“We are indefinitely postponing phase 2 of the I-205 Improvements Project, which includes the third lane and seismic upgrades to several bridges. We are focused on finishing the Abernethy Bridge to make it earthquake ready and that is expected to be complete in 2025,” ODOT said in a statement.

The agency added, “pending environmental review and federal approval, a bridge toll on Abernethy is anticipated to begin in 2026 to repay roughly half of the construction cost. The other half of the construction will be paid for with transportation funds raised statewide.”

ODOT’s financial plan furthers that delayed tolling has impacted the agency’s revenue stream for projects — some of which are facing delays from “design refinements and environmental review” along with a rise in construction costs.

The indefinite delay comes after lawmakers — including the mayors of West Linn, Oregon City and Tualatin — have spoken out against I-205 tolling plans.

