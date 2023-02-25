If you don't need to go out, don't

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re able to stay inside or have to travel, there are things you should know as the Portland metro braces for a second snow event over the next few days.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued another Winter Storm Watch for Saturday evening and Sunday morning that could impact Portland once again.

Driving

Roads remain icy and snow-covered in many areas. Oregon Department of Transportation officials warn some areas may be covered in black ice or have icy patches as crews continue to clear roads of snow and abandoned vehicles.

Don Hamilton with ODOT told KOIN 6 News crews hope to have roads cleared “sooner than later.”

Transit

TriMet made plans for what could be a second snowfall this weekend. Some MAX delays and a few bus routes remained suspended Friday night.

TriMet plans to determine whether high elevation bus routes will be cancelled early Saturday morning.

Anyone needing to get to a warming shelter can take TriMet for free. Spokesperson Tia York said Multnomah County will likely extend that accommodation beyond its 10 a.m. expiration.

PDX

Flights are coming and going regularly at Portland International Airport, but weather conditions both here and around the US could affect flight arrivals and departures anytime.

Airport officials noted on the FlyPDX website: “PDX is open and operational, though some flights are cancelled or delayed. Contact your airline to check your flight status before heading to the airport. Allow extra time to get to PDX safely and plan for limited food and beverage options once there.”

Power

Most of the power outages are restored. However, the combination of heavy winds, heavy snow and ice — with more snow possible — makes an uptick in power outages possible.

If you come across a downed power line, officials say to stay away and assume it’s live and energized, then immediately report it to a utility company.