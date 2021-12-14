ODOT, PBOT use ‘dress rehearsal’ for winter coverage

Winter weather expected in parts of Oregon over next few days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather has arrived in Oregon with snow in the higher elevations and threats of snow in the Willamette Valley.

Icy conditions prompted some school districts to start class late Tuesday morning, while on the roadway several crashes have been reported on interstates and major highways causing traffic delays.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has trucks throughout the regions and is well prepared to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at Oregon.

” We’re getting ready to put deicer on the roads, but you don’t want to do that when it’s raining,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton. “We’ve got deicer trucks on the roads looking for spots. These would be up in the West Hills, that’s where it would be cold and icy. But when they start deicing depends on the forecast.”

Hamilton said they also have sand for the roads and plows at the ready.

“We’re well staffed right now for what we need. If we get hit with a major event of ice and snow, we’re gonna probably have to call in for some extra help from other maintenance crews around the state,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Even though ODOT is short staffed, Hamilton said they are in good shape at this moment. “If we get into more trouble we’ll ask for extra help from maintenance yards across the state.”

In Portland, John Brady with PBOT said this is “a nice kind of dress rehearsal” for what winter may bring in the coming months.

“Last night we had our salt crews out. They were putting down some salt,” Brady said. Like ODOT, PBOT is focusing on the higher elevations, places above 500 feet such as the West Hills.

“Because of the timing, normally shift change is at 6 a.m., we’re going to bring in the salt crews at 3 a.m. so they can put it down before the morning commute,” Brady said.

And at this time, PBOT is not calling in any extra crews.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all the latest weather information.