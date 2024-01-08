PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Could the deluge of snow that may come following a blizzard warning be too much of a good thing for Mount Hood winter enthusiasts?

Oregon Department of Transportation says they’re planning to bring in crews on overtime to handle the white fluffy onslaught just one week after Mt. Hood Skibowl had green grass on the slopes.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Cascades between northern Oregon and southern Washington, a region that includes The popular recreational area is slated to get 2 to 4 feet of snow and 50 to 70 miles per hour winds in the next 48 hours, as KOIN 6 News’ Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasted.

Videos from Mt. Hood this past weekend featured cars sliding off the sides and vehicles using chains past the designated chain-up area may just be a preview of the kind of conditions that can be expected with the storm to come.

Despite these concerns, an ODOT spokesperson said staffing shouldn’t be an issue this storm.

“Sometimes Mother Nature gets the best of us out there in these storms,” said Don Hamilton, an ODOT spokesperson. “But we’re confident that we have the tools, that we have the equipment, that we have the personnel ready to make sure that we can get the best of Mother Nature, whatever Mother Nature throws at us in the days ahead.”

Mike Quinn, Mt. Hood Skibowl’s VP of operations, acknowledged the challenges that can arise with a storm like this.

“With plentiful snowfall and blizzard-like conditions, obviously it’s great for winter enthusiasts. But it also provides some challenges and access and getting here,” he said. Quinn added that since most of his customers are enthusiasts of winter recreation, “they’re kind of used to this type of thing.”

Hamilton said ODOT is prepping their trucks with sand deicer and salt for the roads. ODOT advises anyone who may be in the blizzard-affected area to stay home if they can this week and give plenty of time to reach the destination if they do need to travel.