ODOT reopens lanes on northbound span of Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All three lanes on the northbound span of the Interstate Bridge have opened back up after a week-long closure to replace aging parts in the bridge’s lift mechanism.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said in addition to the lanes reopening, four nearby I-5 ramps are back open that had been closed during the maintenance. ODOT said the off-ramp to Vancouver City Center was reopened as well.

While the northbound lanes are ready for drivers, ODOT has closed the left lane of southbound I-5 over the bridge for one week so crews can reconnect the median barrier and wrap up the project altogether.

ODOT finished the northbound lanes assignment of the project two days ahead of schedule.