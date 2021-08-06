ODOT: Roads slicker in rain after long dry spell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With rain finally expected in the forecast, the Oregon Department of Transportation has some warnings for drivers.

ODOT officials say the first rain after a long period of dryness can create some issues on the road that people usually don’t expect, typically in the form of slippery accidents. This problem arises because you can’t necessarily see the problem.

After a long dry spell, oils and gas build up on the road. When the rain hits, it causes a lot of issues because it gets slicker than what people are anticipating.

“It’s really in the early moments when we get that first rain that a lot of that yucky stuff is coming up to the surface of the road and I think that’s when people need to be most careful,” ODOT’s Don Hamilton explained.

Hamilton said to drive a little slower and keep distance between you and the person in front of you. Always watch out for each other — including cyclists and pedestrians.