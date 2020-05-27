ODOT schedules online reception to talk tolling

The reception comes a month before the committee's first official meeting

PORTLAND – ODOT’s new Equity and Mobility Advisory Committee plans a virtual reception on Wednesday, May 27 to begin the next steps in their work on tolling interstates 5 and 205.

The reception comes a month before the committee’s first official meeting set for Monday, June 29. Both meetings will be open to the public and all stakeholders.

Visit ODOT’s toll website for information on joining the online reception, scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. On the website also see project FAQs, fact sheets and schedules and sign up for email updates.

Both meetings, as with all committee meetings, will be online only for the time being because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Transportation Commission created the Equity and Mobility Advisory Committee to prioritize equity and mobility in designing the regional toll program.

The committee will advise the Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT on strategies for toll projects planned on I-5 and I-205. It will also offer guidance in solving problems with the regional transportation network and work to benefit historically and currently underserved and underrepresented communities.

The 15 committee members represent a spectrum of mobility and equity interests. They were selected for experiences and perspectives needed as Oregon develops the regional toll program. Committee members will also serve as links to communities around the region, soliciting more feedback and participation throughout the process. The group will meet regularly through 2022.

Oregon Transportation Commission Vice-Chair Alando Simpson, will serve as liaison to the new committee. Christine Moses of Buffalo Cloud Consulting will serve as facilitator.

Three at-large members were selected through an open application process and the remaining 12 members, appointed by ODOT, represent specific interests, including: