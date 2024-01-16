ODOT's Don Hamilton said it "isn't if we're going to close Interstate 84, but it's really when."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon transportation officials will likely close Interstate 84 sometime Tuesday due to weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for central and western parts of the Gorge, which is effective from 4 p.m. on Tuesday through 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The agency projected between one and three inches of snow, and up to three-quarters-of-an-inch of ice.

In response, the Oregon Department of Transportation is gearing up to close the interstate out of an abundance of caution for drivers.

“We get all kinds of crazy weather out in the Gorge and that’s one of the areas we’re very, very concerned about with the ice coming…” ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told KOIN News AM Extra. “The question that we’re talking about right now isn’t if we’re going to close Interstate 84, but it’s really when.”

He said the transportation department is watching weather conditions “very, very carefully” to determine exactly when I-84 will be closed, but it’s likely that it will occur sometime on Tuesday afternoon — before NWS’ warning goes into effect.

ODOT will continue to use magnesium chloride, a common de-icer, to improve road conditions following the storm. But now, transportation officials are urging Oregonians to avoid driving if at all possible.

“Take another snow day today,” Hamilton said.