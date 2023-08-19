According to the agency, crews will conduct electrical work and bridge deck repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A portion of the Oregon-Washington Interstate Bridge will be closed for the next two evenings as crews work on maintenance projects.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound span of the I-5 bridge will be closed starting Saturday night and through Sunday morning, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The same portion will be closed again on Sunday night and through Monday morning, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ODOT said the Hayden Island on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed as well.

According to the agency, crews will conduct electrical work and bridge deck repairs throughout the closures. Simultaneously, the Washington Department of Transportation will repair the north end of the Interstate Bridge.

“As a detour, travelers bound for Washington should take Interstate 84 east to Interstate 205 and the Glenn Jackson Bridge north across the Columbia River,” ODOT said.