PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take extra caution on the state’s winter roads this year after budget cuts affected road maintenance.

ODOT officials say their budget through 2025, which relies on gas tax contributions, has taken some serious hits this year. Without the additional funding, they say they’re forced to make some drastic cuts.

The updated budget could mean less work on low-volume roads, along with less plowing, salting and preparations during winter storms.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said drivers will see a difference this winter if a major storm hits

“Everyone is going to be noticing…when we get into a major storm,” he said.

KOIN 6 received a statement from Gov. Tina Kotek’s office about some potential solutions to the department’s funding deficit, saying, “Our state highway system is facing a structural funding challenge that legislators will need to address when they take up a transportation package in 2025. Our office is also exploring what options may exist in the immediate.”

ODOT says they’re doing what they can with the resources they have, but drivers may need to take some extra precautions – or even an extra day home – if the snow comes down heavily this year.

