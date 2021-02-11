Pros to drivers: In bad weather be prepared for everything

Don't leave home unprepared -- and know how to use your chains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most significant winter storms in many years is bearing down on Oregon — including Portland — and transportation officials are prepared for whatever the weather may bring. They suggest drivers prepare, too.

Oregon

The Oregon Department of Transportation checked equipment and got it ready for winter operations. That includes training new employees on de-icer, chains, plows and sanding machines.

In particular, ODOT is focusing their efforts on spots that have historically caused trouble, like the Oregon Coast ranger and mountain passes for travelers going over the Cascades.

In Portland metro, the steep streets like Sunset Highway west out of the Vista Ridge Tunnel, heading up toward Sylvan Hill and Breeze Hill going north from Hwy 217 are the spots where motorists often struggle when winter hits the valley.

TriMet Service Alerts

ODOT’s Don Hamilton said it’s important for people to have what they need at home well before any truly inclement weather hits.

Closings and Delays

Weather Alerts

“When we get a lot of people deciding that they have to go out and drive around in the snow, that’s when we get major delays,” he told KOIN 6 News. “And that means that our maintenance vehicles can’t clear the roads very well, either.”

Another nightmare ODOT crews encounter is when people leave unprepared before a winter storm hits — when everything is fine — only to get stuck coming home.

His suggestion: Stay hunkered down all weekend.

Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation crews are on a 24/7 schedule at this time. WSDOT will pre-treat the roads and maintain roads throughout the weather event. They’re focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps since those tend to freeze first and thaw last.

WSDOT officials also remind drivers to carry winter travel gear — and they suggest Washingtonians download the WSDOT app. If users get in the habit of checking it they’ll find out which roads are sketchy, which to avoid and where to expect delays.

WSDOTs Kathryn Garcia-Stackpole said that when there is a weather event, “delay your trip if possible, stay home if you can and be prepared.”

It never hurts to carry chains. And if you do, make sure you know how to put them on. And because we’re still in a pandemic, officials also remind you to have your mask with you in case you get stuck and get help from emergency personnel.