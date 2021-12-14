OED: Job growth reaches record high for construction industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two job industries in Oregon reached record highs for job growth in November, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Both the construction and wholesale trade sectors beat previous records set in February 2020.

Officials said employment falling outside of the farming industry rose by 10,000. Leisure and hospitality led with 4,100 jobs, and construction along with the professional and business services each gained more than 1,500 jobs.

Nearly 113,800 people were employed in the construction sector last month, which OED said was 500 more jobs than the previous record while wholesale trade added 400 jobs.

Despite job growth in these industries, health care and social assistance lost nearly 1,100 jobs. According to officials, the leisure and hospitality sector needs to recover over 25,000 jobs to reach pre-pandemic numbers.

OED noted the state’s unemployment rate has quickly decreased over the last few months with the rate dropping 0.2% since October.