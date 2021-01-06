OED working to get benefit extensions processed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Employment Department officials said they’re still working to get the benefit to everyone that extended both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Compensation programs for 11 weeks.

As of Tuesday, 122,000 people have already been paid the $300 weekly federal benefit created by the relief bill that is available through March 13. But the Oregon Employment Department is still working to implement the federal legislation that extends unemployment benefits.

To date, OED has been able to continue benefits for about 59,000 people without any interruption.

The hope is to issue payments either this week or next week to others in that group who are still waiting.

The agency is also working to implement a new program, Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, created by the relief bill. The MEUC provides an additional $100 week for people who are both self-employed and qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

But people may not see those payments until March — but they will be paid retroactively.