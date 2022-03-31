PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities from multiple agencies responded to a reported shooting involving an officer Thursday morning in Columbia County.

KOIN 6 News has confirmed Oregon State Police Troopers are assisting Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene in Scappoose.

According to a Tweet shared by CCSO, the shooting happened earlier Thursday at Grumpy’s Towing.

No officers were reported injured. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.