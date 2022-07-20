PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man drowned at Shasta Lake in Redding California on Saturday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that a deputy coroner investigator was sent to Bridge Bay Marina in regards to a drowning around 1:30 p.m. Despite emergency personnel’s attempts at life-saving measures, the victim, identified as Levi Harold Bond from Clackamas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned Bond was at the lake with a church group from Oregon. Witnesses reportedly told SCSO the 44-year-old was sitting in the shade before getting up, grabbing a pool-type floatation tube and getting into the water.

While he was paddling over to other members of his group, he fell below the water’s surface.

The witnesses said Bond tried regaining his hold on the tube, but was unable to resurface. He was under for about 5-7 minutes before they were able to get him back to the shoreline, SCSO said.

Bond’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The case remains under investigation.