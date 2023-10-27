The body of Tommy White, 21, was found floating in the bay Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body found floating in the Tillamook Bay on Thursday has been identified, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 26, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person floating in the bay’s Ghost Hole fishing area. A TCSO boat managed to recover the body.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Tommy White of Garibaldi. He was last seen on Oct. 14, and reported missing the following day. Authorities say he was the “subject of a comprehensive search of the area.”

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. White’s family and friends at this time,” said TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly.

According to investigators, no foul play is suspected and White’s family has been notified.