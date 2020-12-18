Officials: No sign of hack affecting cities in Oregon

FILE – This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. Foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure, a top U.S. military cyber official said Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Amid a newly discovered hack of U.S. government agencies, officials have been monitoring the situation in Oregon but so far, no intrusions have been reported.

The League of Oregon Cities did a statewide call Friday, and its executive director says no cities are known to have been directly affected.

The governor’s office said it’s monitoring the situation with cybersecurity professionals and federal partners.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the unidentified hacker is patient, well-resourced and focused.

It invited officials in the state to participate in a call Friday to update them.