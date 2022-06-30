PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Golfers will tee off for the first stateside LIV Golf competition Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge in North Plains, but the event which is backed by the Saudi Arabia government has been surrounded by controversy since it was announced.

Local officials and law enforcement are preparing for expected protests at the tournament, while deputies and LIV’s hired security will be manning the roadways leading to the tournament.

Those living in the area say they’re worried on what the infamy means for their small town. Opposition comes from several Washington County mayors, farmers and even lawmakers from Washington, DC.

Washington County Commissioner Jerry Willey said he’s ready for this to be old news.

“I’m happy this event’s going to finally occur and we can get on with life a little bit,” said Willey. “So, I pretty much stay focused on the things that I think need to happen and what I may have some say or control over and the rest of out of my reach.”

Some members of Pumpkin Ridge have since left the club saying they felt like their honor was sold when the club agreed to host the tournament.

The sheriff’s office said LIV organizers are planning an area for protestors to voice their First Amendment rights.

Families of those killed in 9/11 attacks are among the most vocal in their disdain for the tournament alleging Saudi Arabia played part in those attacks.

The U.S. government reports that 15 of the 19 hijackers were of Saudi nationality, including Osama Bin Baden who officials say orchestrated the attacks.

Those families and others in opposition will be gathering Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Park in North Plains. They will be speaking out on their views of what the say is the Saudi’s financial arm’s attempt at sports washing.

The tournament, advertised as high octane and adrenaline filled, begins with their shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.